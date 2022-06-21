Cam Rasmussen isn't content with winning games, he wants to bring home silverware.
The middle-order batter will be Centrals' third full time first grade skipper in three seasons after the cricket club announced the 23-year-old would take over for Ed Dodds in the 2022/23 campaign.
Advertisement
"I was approached a couple of weeks back by the heads of the Centrals committee to talk about the captaincy and what kind of things we should bring on," he said.
"I was lucky enough that they were able to come to me and that I was nominated for that role. It was unreal, sensational."
Rasmussen made his first grade debut for the red and blacks back in 2015, having played for Kinross prior to that.
He said if it wasn't for former Centrals skipper, Daryl Kennewell, he wouldn't be with the club today.
"I was playing under him for the rep T20 side and he approached me and talked about joining the club," Rasmussen said.
"I didn't really know many people around the ODCA area and luckily I met Daz and he got me on board to join the club and I'm still grateful to this day."
Although Rasmussen has impressed since the Centrals switch, it hasn't come without its setbacks.
After opening last season with scores of 78 and 35, he hit a rough patch with the bat. He scored just 33 runs in his next five Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition games and found himself bumped back to second grade. A timely 48 against Kinross First XI saw him back in the first grade outfit a week later, but that moment would stick in his memory.
"There's been some hardships, some ups and downs, but I've learned more from the downs than the ups," he said.
"Regardless of whether I've been dropped or not, I've worked harder to get back to where I am today."
As for his expectations going forward, Rasmussen isn't afraid to set the benchmark high.
"My aim for captaincy for first grade is not to win games, but to win premierships," he said.
"We've still got a lot of our boys from last season and the seasons before, so I'm hoping to bring first grade back to where it was ten-plus years ago."
Advertisement
And while he is hoping for success in the present, he is still keeping one eye on the future.
"I want to be that good role model for those junior kids coming up," he said.
"We've got the likes of Baxter Brown, Jack Judge and Kaiden Cole coming up. Being able to work with them the last couple of years has been great and hopefully we can get them firing for first grade when they're ready."
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.