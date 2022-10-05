Jack Wighton says he's waited a lifetime for the "crazy" phone call that finally came on Monday morning, and he's vowed to do whatever it takes to help Australia win the World Cup.
Wighton was the only Canberra Raider picked in Mal Meninga's World Cup squad after Hudson Young's representative ambitions were put on hold for at least one more year.
There will be a Green Machine sprinkle of talent across the tournament, with Jordan Rapana, Joe Tapine, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Sebastian Kris earning a New Zealand ticket while Josh Papalii will lead Samoa.
But Wighton will carry the Australian flag for the Raiders, and the former Dally M and Clive Churchill Medal winner is itching for a chance he has dreamed about since he was a child.
That means being willing to slot in wherever Meninga needs him, whether that be in the halves, the centres or as the crucial utility on the bench.
"I'll play absolutely any role that I'm given," a beaming Wighton said not long after getting the selection call.
"I honestly don't care. I'll get on that plan and I'll do any job they ask of me. I'm going in open minded and ready to put my best foot forward with whatever comes my way."
Meninga has picked 13 debutants in the squad and they begin their World Cup defence in Leeds against Fiji on Saturday, October 15.
The Raiders legend declared "everyone will get an opportunity" throughout the tournament.
"We want to win the semi-finals and finals ... the balance of the squad has to be spot on in terms of positions," Meninga said.
"You can judge the strength of our team by the people who missed out."
Wighton's versatility gave him the edge at the selection table.
He has played fullback, five-eighth and in the centres for the Raiders, and in the centres and as a utility bench player on the bench for NSW. He made his international debut in 2019, but has played just two Tests.
"It was amazing to get that call. The biggest honour you can get - a childhood dream. You chase it all your life and you don't get many shots at it," Wighton said.
"To finally get that news and be told I'm going on tour, he made the hairs on my neck stand up and gave me the tingles.
"Growing up, the green and gold jersey and what it represents ... that's the pinnacle and it still is."
Wighton's family is planning to make the trip to England for the tournament, happy to put holidays on hold to chase World Cup glory.
"I'd love for them to have this experience, too," Wighton said. "You may not get an opportunity like this ever again in your life, so hopefully we can enjoy it together."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
