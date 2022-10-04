It's time to dust off the running shoes and get the bike out of the garage, because triathlon season is back.
Orange Triathlon Club president Dave Hunter was excited to announce that Sunday, October 9, would mark their first race day of the season...even if there is a bit of rain predicted.
"We'll go ahead unless the rain is such that parts of the internal track is flooded," he said.
"If it's raining on the day, we'll make the call at 7am and announce it on our website and Facebook page."
The day will comprise of two duathlon events - a Sprint and a Supersprint series.
The Sprint will begin at 9am and will see competitors tackle a 1.1km run, followed by a 6.6km cycle, followed by another 1.1km run.
The Supersprint will start at 9.30am and will include a 3.3km run, a 13.2km ride and a 2.2km run.
"Then at the end of the two events, we have our traditional breaking of the ice, which is where we'll go down to the lake and on the count of three, we all drop into the water," Hunter added.
"With the rain forecast for the next few days, it could make it an even cooler start to the season."
This season will mark Hunter's return to the OTC committee after four years and he is "very excited" to be back.
"We've got a heap of events over the summer so I'm itching to get into it," he said.
"Like 90 per cent of triathlon clubs in NSW, we've had a reduction in members. It's been really hard for a lot of sporting organisations because of COVID the last couple of years. Just that unknown of whether events will take place.
"One of our goals for the season is to increase our membership base and we'll do that by offering great events throughout the season."
Hunter did praise the work done by former president Steve Martin and the rest of core OTC group.
"I want to say how good the committee has been over the last few years in the face of the disruptions," he added.
"They've done a fantastic job in keeping the club going and planning events as best they could. We want to build on the foundation."
To do that, OTC is introducing a few new events this season.
"What we're offering this season are Friday night twilight events," Hunter said.
"They will be shorter distances, pretty casual, but the idea is that they will run over four Friday nights in late November to build up the Sandy Ostini event on the Saturday afternoon.
"Then in the school holidays around late January, we'll have a twilight swim series and we've got other events throughout the season."
Registrations for Sunday's event will take place on the day, with those wanting to help set up asked to get there for 8am. The only equipment competitors need to bring is a bike, a helmet and a pair of running shoes. Hunter added that anyone who wanted to borrow a bike and/or a helmet could get in touch with the OTC Facebook page.
The interclub series will begin in Mudgee on November 20, with Bathurst (Australia 26), Orange (February 12) and Dubbo (March 12) to round out the competition.
"Mudgee are the holders and we're not happy about that," Hunter said with a smile.
"So the Piranhas want to get back our Central West title."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
