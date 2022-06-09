Central Western Daily

Orange Triathlon Club's Steve Martin calls on Kevin Duffy to resign from council

Riley Krause
Riley Krause
Updated June 9 2022 - 10:21pm, first published 9:30pm
Orange council meeting of May 17, 2022

President of the Orange Triathlon Club has called for Councillor Kevin Duffy to resign following an "apology" regarding comments he made stating he would like to "scatter a few" cyclists.

