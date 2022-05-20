news, local-news,

A COMMENT on wanting to "scatter" cyclists while discussing speeding traffic on Racecourse Road caused a stoush between two councillors at Tuesday's Orange City Council meeting. Cr Tony Mileto took Cr Kevin Duffy to task after the latter spoke in support of a move to have council look into residents' concerns about speeding vehicles on Racecourse Road, particularly heading into town. Cr Jack Evans had asked for an investigation in to safety measures for pedestrians and vehicles which could be implemented between Woodward Street and Racecourse Road's junction with Canobolas Road. Cr Duffy, a bus driver, said he supported the call for a report. "My biggest problem with driving down there every day is those people on those two-wheel things running around, we'd like to scatter a few of them," Dr Duffy said. "They seem to be in the way most of the time." Cr Duffy's comment drew an audible reaction from the chamber. While the motion was passed without debate, Cr Mileto said later in the meeting he was disturbed by the Cr Duffy's comment. "I know that sometimes in council we try and be a little bit humorous to lighten the load but I take exception to Councillor Duffy's comment," he said. "Whilst it may have been a flippant comment, that you want to run people down on push bikes, or whatever, I look across at my good friend ..." he said, referring to Cr Steve Peterson who is now wheelchair bound after being knocked off his bicycle. Interrupting, Cr Duffy said he did not say "run them over". "Point of order Mr Mayor: did I say that I'd run people over? No. I said scatter. I've seen plenty of people on pushbikes that have been three and four abreast. I've even shown the CEO that, so get your facts right," he said. Cr Mileto said he believed the context was the same and that councillors should be mindful of their comments and reminded them meetings were live-streamed. "Comments like that, whether they're a flippant comment or not, have the potential to hurt other people who may be listening," Cr Mileto added. "Regardless of what your intent was, I don't think it's required under these circumstances." Cr Duffy challenged Cr Mileto to take the issue further with code of conduct action but Cr Mileto said on Wednesday he wouldn't "at this point in time". "My intension was to remind councillors about community expectations regarding public figures and making comments that my be interpreted as offensive, insensitive and or inappropriate," he said. Cr Peterson brushed the matter aside. "I don't think he made the comments in a negative or hurtful way so it didn't bother me at all," he said, adding he had a good relationship with both councillors. "As my wife said ... the meeting went from zero to 100 quite quickly, out of the blue." On Wednesday, Cr Duffy said he stood by his comments regarding cyclists. "I travel around in buses and there's usually a lot of people on pushbikes and they're riding three to four wide. I didn't say run them over, I said scatter. He's obviously got a bee in his bonnet and he needs to get over it or get off council as far as I'm concerned. "I'm going to ring Steve Peterson as soon as I finish here. "It was an off-the-cuff comment." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/7ecda918-c1e5-4826-9fdb-48305dc8f41e.jpg/r0_25_1020_601_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg