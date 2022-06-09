After nearly a decade at the helm of Mary & Tex Curious Emporium, Marianne and Terry Nagle have decided to step aside.
Sunday, June 5, marked the last day the pair were in charge of the day-to-day running of the store, having made the decision to hand the reins over to Kristen Plante.
Mrs Nagle said she and her husband wanted to get out while they both "still really loved it."
"This has been our baby for eight years and we've been in retail for 18 years total and we really love it, but it's just time," she said.
"The decision to move on was made so much easier thanks to Kristen, because we didn't ever want to leave this beautiful place to someone who didn't love it as much as we do, and she does."
For the decade prior to opening Mary & Tex, the pair owned and ran a House franchise. When their time was up there, they decided to put the good relationships they'd built with suppliers to use.
"We started off quite small and never dreamt it would become so amazing," Mrs Nagle said.
"We wanted it to be a place where people could have fun and a little bit of joy. We were overwhelmed and gobsmacked with all the support we got from the people who followed us over here. It's absolutely thrived."
But it hasn't all been smooth sailing.
Like many, when COVID first struck, they wondered if their business would be able to survive.
"We closed and we thought we were going to lose everything," Mrs Nagle added.
"That was a three week period and then it was insane. Everyone started coming to Orange and the business went nuts.
"From when COVID happened until now, it's been a 24 hour, seven-day-a-week proposition for us and therefore we've burnt our oil and it got harder and harder to keep up with everything because the business was going better and better."
One thing in particular that the pair are proud of is how they have continually grown the store throughout the years, while also maintaining and developing relationships along the way.
"When we first started, we began quite small in that we went with a group of ten suppliers and we were more furniture and homewares orientated," Mrs Nagle said.
"As it's evolved, we've found clothing ranges that worked alongside our lifestyle store so we cater for women, men, adults and children."
So what sparked the initial decision to call it a day? Well, Mrs Nagle said they wanted to spend more time surrounded by family.
"Our parents are getting older, we have a daughter who lives in New York, a son who lives in Queensland, and another daughter here, so we want to be able to go and do those things," she said.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
