Surge in feral cat population 'a risk to native wildlife'

Feral cat numbers are climbing across Orange, with new data suggesting that spike in activity poses a "significant threat" to wildlife in the Central West.
The Orange City Pound recorded 179 feline arrivals between September 2021 and March 2022, according to council.
With only eight arrivals in the first month, subsequent intakes across a six month period were 21, 35, 9, 33, 33, and 40, respectively.
Of these, 72 were sent to rescue organisations, 47 were euthanised, 11 were returned to owners, and just four were adopted.
While the relatively small sample size isn't confirmation of a long-term trend, the figures remain a concern for authorities.
"They're obviously a risk to native wildlife," Councillor David Mallard, Chair of the Environmental and Sustainability Committee, said.
"We're keen to have people keep their cats at home, or encourage them to use enclosures ... one of the things the council has been doing is a pet desexing program."
It's currently unclear how much the programs to trap and process feral cats costs rate payers.
The Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment estimates there are 1.4 to 5.6 million feral cats across Australia - with recent east-coast rain hiking populations.
A spokesperson said the cats have contributed to the extinction of 28 local mammals, and continue to threaten the existence of Bilbies, Bandicoots, Bettongs, and Numbats.
"The Orange community can help minimise impacts to the local wildlife, by keeping pet cats at home and de-sexing them," the department spokesperson said.
A National Feral Cat Taskforce is due to meet in Canberra this week, to discuss "progress in management, technology, research and policy."
