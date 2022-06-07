COUNCILLOR Kevin Duffy on Tuesday night apologised for comments he made at the last Orange City Council meeting regarding cyclists.
While discussing speeding issues on Racecourse Road at the May 17 council meeting, Cr Duffy said he supported Cr Jack Evans call for a report into the matter.
"My biggest problem with driving down there every day is those people on those two-wheel things running around, we'd like to scatter a few of them," Dr Duffy said on the matter.
I apologise to the CEO and apologise to any of those who have actually misconstrued what the actual intent was.- Cr Kevin Duffy
"They seem to be in the way most of the time."
Cr Duffy's comment drew an audible reaction from the chamber while some time later Cr Tony Mileto called for members of the chamber to be more mindful of their comments, causing an angry reaction from Cr Duffy.
However at last night's meeting, Cr Duffy spoke on using the word 'scatter' during discussion of the item.
"I made this comment in jest towards the CEO ... I apologise to the CEO and apologise to any of those who have actually misconstrued what the actual intent was.
"I've been contacted by a number of teachers and a number of ex policeman that said that it means a different thing but that's ok, I apologise to those who have misconstrued the intent of it."
Cr Duffy said he was also happy to bring a resolution on pedestrian and cycling safety at future meetings.
During the open forum of Tuesday's meeting, President of the Orange Triathlon Club Steven Martin asked for council to take stronger action on the comments.
The occupants of two neighbouring historic properties at odds following the owners of 52 Kite Street's submission to develop the home best known as the residence of Sir Charles and Lady Dorothy Cutler.
The owner is planning a $900,000 upgrade to the property, including a swimming pool and pavilion as well as restoring the front and side verandahs.
The house is a heritage item and is located in a heritage conservation area next to one of Orange's most recognisable Dalton homes, Mena.
The owner of 52 Kite Street also plans to demolish some of the existing additions, a garage and a large bay tree, the latter the subject of the only submission council received on the development.
The tree is at the rear of the home with Council staff ruling it of no significant heritage value and supporting its removal.
Mayor Jason Hamling moved for a deferment after PW Studio's Paddy Williams spoke on behalf of the development applicants while Jacqueline Tuck spokes against the proposal. Both parties invited councillors to a site inspection which was carried.
Council voted to engage an Australian Qualifications Framework level 5 arborist to examine and determine the reason for the death of a 100 year old pin oak.
Cr Tony Mileto also asked to amend the motion asking for the public assistance in establishing the cause of the tree's demise, which was situated at 5 Borrodell Drive, land slated for development into nine lots, and for a councillor to be in attendance when the arborist carried out his assessment.
A Council report said cost would be less than $5000 for collection of a sample and its analysis and report.
"Initial investigations by staff over the past few months have concluded that more evidence would need to be gathered before the standard of proof for prosecution was achieved," OCC's director of development services Mark Hodges wrote.
Cr Duffy voted against the motion which was carried.
The Draft Local Housing Strategy, which has been a work in progress since 2020, was presented at last night's Council meeting with councillors encouraged to adopt a number of amendments and additions to the 1000-page document, which drew 80 submissions.
Council was asked to consider and evaluate a number changes that may arise from those changes while eight residents spoke on the DLHS during open forum, largely with concerns about the conversion of prime agricultural land and water security.
Members of the Orange motorsport community, Chip Howitt from the Canobolas Motorcycle Club and Lee Cook from the Ulysses Club also spoke to the former harness racing club land being a waste if used for housing, considering the nearby Orange kart track and the noise issues associated with it.
The second recommendation, which had eight points, and included council staff reviewing the existing infill development policy and the skills shortages in the city with the view to preparing an essential worker housing policy.
The background studies to the draft housing strategy indicate there is about 14 years of zoned land available for development in Orange which led to the need to identify suitable new release areas.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
