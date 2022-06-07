Central Western Daily

Stolen defibrillator at Orange Men's Shed in Lucknow replaced by Royal Life Saving Society

WD
By William Davis
June 7 2022 - 11:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange Men's Shed President Alan Campbell (left) and Wayne Gallagher (right) with the new Philips 'Heartstart' defibrillator

A new defibrillator has been donated to the Orange Men's Shed, after its own cardiac resuscitation device was stolen in a perplexing break-and-enter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WD

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.