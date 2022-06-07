A new defibrillator has been donated to the Orange Men's Shed, after its own cardiac resuscitation device was stolen in a perplexing break-and-enter.
On 16 March, 2022 the community organisation - now based in Lucknow due to a 2019 arson attack - had its doors kicked in by unknown assailants.
Approximately $5000 worth of equipment was pilfered in the early-morning raid - including a television, drill set, and the wall-mounted emergency appliance.
Hearing the news, Orange-local Wayne Gallagher organised a new defibrillator for the group via NSW's Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS).
"He approached me and said it would be great if we could donate," RLSS Western Regional Manager Alison Middleton revealed.
"They're an older-age group - if you want to say that - so it's quite important in terms of safety that they've got a machine they can access on site."
The new state-of-the-art Philips 'Heartstart' - valued at approximately $2500 - was installed on Monday morning, alongside an updated training course for members.
President of the Orange Men's Shed, Alan Campbell, was delighted with the donation, and noted the peace of mind it brings to the community.
"If any of us have a heart attack we've got a defibrillator handy, and it saves having to wait for an ambulance to get here," Mr Campbell said.
"They're so easy to use ... even us oldies can do it without any problem - though hopefully we never have to."
