Central Western Daily

'We have a limited pool of funds': Cr Mel McDonell asks for costing report on Orange sports precinct project

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
June 8 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor calls for regular major project expenditure updates

ORANGE City Council will keep a close eye on the expenditure relating to major projects after Cr Mel McDonell put the Jack Brabham Park sports precinct under the spotlight at Tuesday night's council meeting.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.