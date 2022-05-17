AT THE END OF THE DAY | Power ranking the Orange women's sides

sport, local-sport,

We've officially kicked off the sporting season across the Central West with rugby union, league tag, Aussie rules and hockey having all completed a few rounds of action. So what better way to celebrate the winter sports calendar than to put out another way too early power ranking of each Orange women's side competing in a Central West competition. So for clarity, this will include those competing in the Group 10 league tag (Hawks and CYMS), Westfund Ferguson Cup (Emus and Orange City), AFL Central West (Tigers), Woodbridge Cup league tag (Orange United) and the Central West Premier League Hockey (CYMS and Orange United). For those thinking we may be missing a few sports, let us explain. We have decided not to include football or netball teams on this list, because their current seasons are strictly amongst other Orange teams...apologies to Barnstoneworth and the Vipers, but you both won't be featuring on the list. The number one team on our list will be the side who I am highest on moving forward for the rest of the year. This can mean anything from the team I think will do the best to a side who has gotten off to a rough start and I am most excited about seeing if they can turn it around. The unlucky team in eighth will be the group who excite me the least. So let's reveal our top eight. The ladies in green and gold are flying high this season and look to be competition front-runners alongside their cross-city rival Hawks (more on them later). A comprehensive 22-4 win over the Lithgow Wolves this past weekend has them sitting at the top of the ladder after five rounds of action. They should be a point-scoring machine going forward, boasting three of the top four league-wide try scorers so far this season in Sophie Stammers, Courtney Simmons and Emily Williams. This one was tricky. After three rounds of competition, the Warriors are sitting in third place, behind only the undefeated teams from Manildra and Condobolin. But, their two wins have come against sides yet to taste victory so far this Woodbridge Cup season. The one time they did play a team with a win on the board was Grenfell and they lost 10-6. The remainder of the season will prove if the Orange side are middle of the pack - good enough to beat the bottom teams but not up to scratch against those in the top tier - or if they are genuine shots to take home the title. If you are a Hawks fan, you would be feeling hard done to be ranked this low. A 19-18 victory over the aforementioned CYMS was a sign that they would be contesting the premiership in a few months' time...so why third place? Well, a forfeit earlier in the year may have just been an aberration, but they can never be overlooked. Coming off a 36-6 win over the Bathurst Panthers, had this list been compiled in two weeks, the Hawks may well have taken out top spot, but for now they will have to settle for the bronze. In just its second year of existence, big things were expected from United from the jump. They managed to secure a place in the 2021 semi-finals, but haven't built on that momentum to start this season. They have just the one win to their name after three matches, and if their form doesn't pick up soon they may find themselves on the outside looking in come finals time. My faith in the side is still there and maybe a bye next round will help them find their step. It's amazing what a win will do for a side's confidence. The Emus knocked off Orange City at Endeavour Oval during Saturday's big derby day in a match where the 27-5 scoreline probably didn't do the home side justice. It was a dominant performance by the girls in green and although they still sit bottom of the Westfund Ferguson Cup ladder, this is definitely a step in the right direction and finals footy could still be on the cards. If there has been a more disappointing start to a season than what the green and golds have produced in the Central West Premier League Hockey, then I haven't seen it. The defending premiers have lost all three games so far this campaign after coming from nowhere to take home last year's title. Hopes were high that they could build on last year's success and go on a run of victories for years to come. There is still time for that to happen, but things don't look promising. Another tricky team to rank. Had we done this list prior to the weekend's derby, they would most certainly be sitting above Emus. The Lions have managed to beat Forbes, who in turn have beaten Emus, who in turn just beat the Lions. All of this to say, it should be a very exciting race for fourth place. That is never an ideal spot to be, but maybe a home derby in a few weeks' time can get City back on track. Another disappointing start to a campaign which began with so much promise. Three big losses to the other three teams in the competition does not bode well going forward. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

