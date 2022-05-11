sport, local-sport,

First grade's CYMS and Hawks derby was no doubt a thriller. However, it wasn't able to eclipse the clubs League Tag fixture as Hawks grabbed a 19-18 victory thanks to a late field goal from Bec Ford. After having to forfeit their first game due to unavailability, Hawks were able to score their first win despite a less than ideal preparation. "We've had a lot of representative touch players, and touch season has been longer these last few years so we've had a slow start to the season in terms of training and getting together," Ford said. "But it was really good (to blow out the cobwebs), we've picked up a few new players, they've got a lot of speed and good football knowledge so it was good to put that on the field." Jackie Lyden was the first to score for Hawks before CYMS hit back with two tries. Both sides went back and forth with the score 18-18 as 10 minutes remained on the clock. Hawks then proved how important experience is in close situations with halves Bec Prestwidge and Ford putting their side in the perfect spot to grab the win. "It was two-and-fro for the final 5 minutes, Bec Prestwidge and I ran a couple of sets and (then I) slotted the field goal in the end," Ford said. "CYMS are a really quality side, the game could've gone either way ... so (we're) happy with the win but we need to keep progressing throughout the season. "You never know which way the derby is going to go so we've taken a lot of confidence from that game." With former Cargo players like Sami Laing and Sarah Kirkness joining the club along with the return of Jackie Lyden and Cheryl Selwood, Ford said the side's recruits and have made a massive difference. "We have a really quick side and utilised our speed and tried to get the ball wider to our outside backs. I thought that worked quite well," she said. "Sami was playing fullback and she's got a lot of speed and grit and was one of our best players on the weekend. "We had Cheryl Selwood and Jackie Lyden back and they're just really hard ball runners so I thought that worked really well, we were getting over the advantage line early. Hawks will play Panthers this weekend at Bathurst before facing St Pats at Wade Park in round six. "Panthers are always a quality side, they've got good few footy heads in that side with some young girls coming through," Ford explained. "We definitely can't take it lightly this weekend, it's going to be a challenge and hopefully we get our combinations working and can put some points on. "We've got St Pats in two weeks, they're the pinnacle and we want to see how we go against them."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/9ce916c4-4c8b-43f2-b23d-5e86ae469888.JPG/r0_51_4256_2456_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg