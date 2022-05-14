sport, local-sport,

It was a tale of two halves, or more specifically, two fields when two second grade rivals squared off on Saturday. Taking place at Endeavour Oval, the Blowes Clothing Cup match between Emus and Orange City was moved to the back field after an injury in the prior match saw the pitch temporarily unavailable. The change of ground seemed to suit the visitors as they looked the stronger side from the get-go. That pressure soon saw Josh Tremain barge over for the game's opening score. He would go over again before the half was over, but a try to Emus' Solomahe Fangatua in-between the scores saw City go into the break just 10-7 ahead. "We're lucky we have two back ovals to play on, but that back oval is just tough to play on and always a slower game," Emus coach Al Hattersley. "The City guys play that tight, controlled game and that's not suited to us." With the injured player from the other field having been taken to hospital, the game was then moved to the main field. This played right into Emus' hands as they would rattle off three tries in the second to run out 26-10 winners. When asked what changed in that second 40 minutes, City coach Ben Watson simply said "the field." "We just totally lost our structure with our forward pack and lost our go forward," he said. "That first half, we dominated with our forward pack and the second half, the change of field probably helped them. They had a smaller, more mobile group of guys, so a drier paddock helped them and didn't help us. "That first half was really promising. We possessed the ball well and stuck to our structure and it proved that the system we're using works." While Hattersley said it was a full team performance to get the win, he did highlight a few individuals who stood out. "Tom Dewhurst had an absolute blinder, but to be honest, if I could've given a point in the best and fairest to every player I would have. Everyone did exactly what was asked of them this week," he said. "Louis Carr played really, really well and Tim Jones in our second row, he gets through a mountain of work that often goes unnoticed, but without him we wouldn't be getting the secure and clean ball that we do." Emus now sit second on the ladder, while City are in last.

