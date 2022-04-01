sport, local-sport,

Orange Tigers will open their season at Waratahs Sports Ground on April 30 as preparations begin for the 2022 AFL Central West season with the release of fixtures. Following the disappointing conclusion to the competition's 40th season, all 31 teams are back for 2022, looking for redemption and the premierships which they were unable to claim. The 2022 season will formally launch on April 9, with a pre-season round-robin carnival between the men's and women's clubs at George Park Bathurst. This launch will provide a great opportunity for clubs to get a local hit-out in addition to the umpires having a day of education and training to assist their development. Round one of the AFL Central West season shapes as a genuine blockbuster for all clubs. Following the devastating loss of two members of the AFL CW Community - Bathurst Giants' Oscar Mann, and Orange Tigers' Caleb Hannus - these two clubs will open their campaigns at home, providing the opportunity to pay tribute to these individuals. The top two Tier 2 sides from 2020 and 2021 will begin their seasons against each other, a move which ensures all clubs are fully aligned across the opening round. Round 1 - Saturday April 30 AFL Central West Competition and Development Coordinator, Casey White, spoke highly of the senior grades following the fixture release. "The clubs have worked incredibly hard in preparation for the 2022 season. Having not played since August 8, players are excited, and we should see some very competitive senior grades," he said. "The fixture balances a mix of clubs getting all their home requests, plus a significant amount of alignment between Tier 2 and their other Senior sides. "Having two Super Saturdays during the early parts of the season where all bar two senior sides are in Bathurst will provide a great opportunity for club promotion, and representative coaches to watch everyone in action." Throughout the season, there will be several themed rounds being recognised by AFL Central West. Community Umpiring Week runs across AFL Central West in Rounds 2 and 3 (07-May to 15-May). Sir Doug Nicholls Round (Indigenous Round) will align with the AFL's celebrations also across two weeks in Rounds 4 and 5 (21-May to 29-May). R U OK? Round will occur in Round 11 (23/24-July) with matches in Bathurst, Parkes and Orange. While the league celebrated 40-years of footy in 2021, some clubs were unable to coordinate their heritage or anniversary rounds and as such will be doing so in 2022. Dubbo Demons will be commemorating their 40th season in the competition in Round 12 (30-July) with three matches against the Bushrangers. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/a28a93db-a91b-4f68-b781-1f0ada695352.jpg/r93_95_955_582_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg