It may have been a loss, but Lithgow took plenty out of its trip to Wade Park on Sunday afternoon. Coming up against first placed Orange CYMS, the winless Workies Wolves produced one of its best performances of the Peter McDonald Premiership in a 22-12 loss. Lithgow's showing came off the back of its fearless leader, Greg Alderson, who went over for a double in the first half. "The only time I score two meat pies is when I go to the canteen," he laughed. "That's doesn't happen very often so I'm very happy with it." Sporting a heavily iced ankle post-game, Alderson was extremely impressed with his side as it showed strength in attack in the first half and conversely its defence after the break. "I'm really happy with the boys efforts," he said. "CYMS are pretty much the benchmark of the competition, they grind out 80 mins, they're tough and there's some good players in that side. "I'm really happy with how we defended, the shape we did in the first half was really good and really promising. "We fell away a bit in the second half, got a bit trigger happy with our decisions but in the end really happy with our defensive effort, 0-0 in the second half against Orange CYMS is a good effort." With Lithgow holding possession in attacking territory for most of the second half, ball-handling and CYMS' defence held them out. Alderson believes once there's consistency with his side then the clinical finishing will come. "That's probably the strongest side we've put on the field this year, we've had players come back this week and chopped and changed a few positions," he said. "We're getting there, one game at a time. That's one of our best games this year, I can't fault the boys efforts." One of the more impressive players for Lithgow was hooker Isaac Thompson, who made the move from Narromine Jets to the Wolves as the former joined the Castlereagh competition. . Alderson believes the power lies with his forwards to unlock the full potential of his recruit. "Isaac is a quality player and his talk at training is great," he said. "He's played high level representative football, he knows what he's talking about and he's a good eyes up player. "We've got to give him the time, especially us middles, we've got to give him the time to play off us. "Without quick play the balls, Isaac can't play to his potential."

