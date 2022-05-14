sport, local-sport,

The Emu women were the definition of dominant on Saturday as they notched their first victory of the year. Taking on Orange City in the Westfund Ferguson Cup at Endeavour Oval, the home side got on the board early thanks to Jacky Lyden. But before you even had time to head to the canteen, Lyden had gone over for her second score of the day as Emus capitalised straight off the kick-off. Emus coach Donald Moor said it was a plan executed to perfection. "We've got a lot of inexperience and some really good older hands and today what we managed to do was successfully keep them relatively close together on the field," he said. "That was our aim, to improve our talk and improve the go-forward. The experienced hands came through and the other people got a lot of confidence out of it." The home side would go into half-time 15-0 up after Abbie Gorman managed to bag one before the break. Despite numerous injuries, including one which saw the game end prematurely, Emus managed to keep their roll on in the second half. Some good swing passes out to the left hand side saw Emily Gobourg with enough space in front of her to add to the lead following a dive for the corner. City would finally get on the board thanks to a storming run from Lauren Newstead who just a few plays prior, looked as though she may have to come out of the game injured. The Lions couldn't maintain that momentum though, with a kick and chase try by Emus' Emily McDonald the cherry on top of what was a 27-5 victory. Moor praised his side's ability to not get inside their own heads. "Injuries didn't help, but we overcame them. I don't think anyone lets the mistakes that come with a greasy ball affect them," he added. "I said before they went on the field, if you make a mistake out there, it's because we've owned a decision to do something rather than do nothing."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/404b68c2-7cb8-4ff8-b296-ace9a2cf4128.png/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg