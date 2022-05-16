sport, local-sport,

A determined St Pats team proved too much to overcome on Saturday as CYMS continues to search for its first win of the season. Clinical in front was the best away to describe St Pats as it dismantled CYMS 4-0 in Central West Premier League Hockey. CYMS' Maddy Smith believes St Pats were simply the better side. "They were just fitter, faster and capitalised on all opportunities," she said. "When we were down in our end trying to score goals we couldn't put them away, their goalkeeper had a blinder, she was awesome. "They've played together for years and years, don't get me wrong they've got younger girls that have come in but their core group of players have been together for a long time. "They know exactly what they're doing, what their structure is, they play well virtually anytime you play them, we've got a bit of learning to do." With CYMS facing its second bye of the year this weekend, Smith said her team's press will be the main focus at training as they look to stop oppositions reaching attacking territory. "When defending them out of their own end we were getting eliminated too quickly, so we have to work on our press structure and definitely finishing in front of goal," she said. "It'll all come together, we've lost a few girls, got a couple of new girls, we've only played two games because we had a bye last week and bye this weekend too. "Trying to get game time together has been a challenge because of interruptions but that's okay we'll get there." For St Pats, goal-scorers were Paige Hay with a double from the field, Lily Kable as well as Mish Somers from a penalty corner. Saints coach Bec Clayton said the execution from her side was almost flawless. "I'm very happy with that performance. We were missing five players in our last match and we had them all back for this game, and that's a huge help. Some of the passing we had in this game was just phenomenal," she said. "In the last game against Lithgow I was still really happy after that 2-0 loss because we were so defensively strong, and then to keep CYMS scoreless with more great defence was great. "We scored in the first few minutes, which really set us up, though we probably missed a few easy ones. That's okay in a 4-0 win but we'll need to put those away in closer games." Clayton said her side appeared to have CYMS covered in every aspect of the game on Saturday. "I think it was really across the park. We did everything at a high level. Our fitness was great," she said. "I thought our effort off the ball was super good as well, and that makes a big difference. We just kept finding sticks all day." While it wasn't the greatest day for CYMS, there was one positive with Emma Corcoran debuting for the club. "She comes in with experience for us which is what we need," Smith said. "She's a calm head in the middle, we just need to get her the ball more." ST PAT'S 4 (Paige Hay 2, Mish Somers, Lily Kable) defeated CYMS 0

