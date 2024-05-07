Unpublished design plans reveal stadium grandstand could shrink

Unpublished designs of the Orange Sports Precinct have shown two grandstands slated for construction could hold fewer people than initially hoped.
In May 2023, the Central Western Daily exclusively revealed that draft designs for the sports stadium grandstand had increased from 1500 to 1598.
Then, in documents published alongside the council's sport and recreation policy committee meeting for June 6, 2023 that number had increased once again to 1622 seats for the stadium where it is hoped NRL games will one day be played.
Also in those council papers it showed the smaller grandstand overlooking the athletics track and soccer field would seat 548 patrons.
Those designs created by Brewster Hjorth Architects were dated May 21, 2023 and listed as "revision A'. No further designs have been published on any sport and recreation policy committee agenda documents since.
Details of additional draft designs that do not appear to have been published anywhere on council's website have now been revealed.
As a result of an informal GIPA request which allows members of the public to access information held by Orange City Council, the Central Western Daily was able to view designs from Brewster Hjorth Architects dated July 3, 2023.
Those documents - which are believed to be the most recently designed - had the sports stadium seating capacity listed 1406.
This was not the only decrease however.
Seating for the grandstand at the athletics track - which itself has been bumped to last on timetable for construction - was listed at 504.
None of these designs have been finalised however, with changes still possible.
These designs were created before the NSW Government confirmed the cost of the project would be roughly $60 million and that it had taken over control of the development.
Further details about the future of the sports precinct were revealed at the Orange City Council meeting on May 7.
