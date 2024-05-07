Is the Orange sports stadium big enough to host NRL games?

The new Orange sports stadium will be eligible to host NRL games.
An update revealed this week confirms dimensions of 130 metres by 78 metres.
The grandstand is slated to hold about 1406 people, with total capacity of 8500.
It follows a long period of inactivity at the site, with a long-denied state government audit carried out after cost blowouts and delays.
The now $60 million complex is due to be delivered in stages.
Priority will be given to the eight multipurpose fields, with a completion date at the end of 2024 locked in.
The sports stadium will be built alongside the other fields with earthworks now complete.
An athletics track will be completed as part of the final stage, provided there are funds remaining.
The Orange Little Athletics Club has raised concerns over the plan, with the track initially expected to be built first.
Council has previously indicated its intention to host top-level sport at the stadium and is currently in negotiations with unnamed NRL clubs about bringing a match to the Colour City.
NSW MLC Sam Farraway has also spruiked the idea of Orange attracting Super Rugby Pacific and A-Leagues games.
