Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Breaking

Premier reveals shock switch for Orange's $60m sports precinct roll-out

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated February 16 2024 - 9:06am, first published 9:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Premier Chris Minns has confirmed a change to the roll out of Orange's $60 million sporting precinct.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Editor, Central Western Daily

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.