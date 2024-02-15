Premier reveals shock switch for Orange's $60m sports precinct roll-out

NSW Premier Chris Minns has confirmed a change to the roll out of Orange's $60 million sporting precinct.
In a statement released on Friday morning, the premier's office revealed the rectangular sporing stadium will be built before the athletics track on the Huntley Road side of the precinct.
As late as November, 2023 the timeline for the project still included the athletics track being built before the main stadium, which is on the Forrest Road side of the Bloomfield site.
The Central Western Daily understands the state government weighed in on the roll-out of the project due to its increased cost. Work has been brought to a stand-still at the project in the new year and its cost has ballooned.
In February, 2019 when then-premier Gladys Berejiklian used the state election campaign to announce the stadium project, $25m was on the table.
That has since more than doubled, with the official cost now around $59.5m. The state government is funding the project and former Nationals leader Paul Toole used the lead-up to the 2023 state election to confirm more funding for the project.
Now, the premier's office said a collaborative design review has taken place including Orange City Council. The project will proceed, but in stages to "ensure it is delivered on budget and in the best interests of the community".
"This is an important step towards delivering this long-awaited community infrastructure," Mr Minns said.
"I look forward to the next generation of NSW sporting legends getting to play at a completed Orange Sports Complex soon."
The first stage to be delivered by council will comprise of eight multi-purpose playing fields. They are located between the sporting stadium and the athletics track.
These eight fields are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024, with a tender for works released on Friday, February 16.
The fact is this should have been achieved much earlier.- Minister for regional NSW Tara Moriarty
Following this, work is expected to be undertaken by council in 2025 to deliver the rectangular field and stadium which will support sporting events across the region, particularly men and women's soccer, rugby union and rugby league.
The final stage of work will see the delivery of an athletics facility.
The statement from Mr Minns' office said the former coalition government announced the Orange Sports Complex five years ago and "failed to deliver whilst in government".
He said the NSW Government is committed to working with council to ensure the successful delivery of this vital community infrastructure.
"The fact is this should have been achieved much earlier, however unfortunately the Orange Community was let down by the former government," Minister for regional NSW Tara Moriarty said.
Member for Orange Phil Donato said "finally" the complex will begin to take shape.
"This project has been delayed for too long but now it will be delivered over the coming years and prove to be a major drawcard for the city of Orange," he said.
Orange City Council mayor Jason Hamling said he's happy to see the red tape removed from the project.
"This has been one of my key commitments to the people of Orange and I will continue to work with the NSW Government to see this through," he said.
