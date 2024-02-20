False start: Kids dealt a 'blow' as new athletics track put on 'back-burner'

New doubts have emerged about the viability of the promised athletics track in Orange.
The track has been relegated to the "back-burner" and at risk of being left incomplete, according to the Orange Little Athletics Club.
With work on the initial $25 million project grinding to a halt and the cost ballooning to $60m, NSW Premier Chris Minns confirmed on Friday, February 16 a new schedule had been put in place.
The eight sporting fields and sports stadium will now be built before the athletics track with further funding needing to be sought if the $60 million figure is exceeded.
Coach Jeremy Wallace felt like the athletics community was being left behind after only finding out about the decision when the news broke on Friday.
"We're the last part to be done and we just can't see that [happening]," he said.
"What stadium has ever been built in the country without blowing out the budget? If that happens I can just see the athletics part getting pushed.
"Initially it was only us going out there, they were only building an athletics track with the funding and then it was that and some sporting fields and then the stadium and then they said we'll put you first and now they've done the complete flip on it.
"I know they are still saying it's going to be done but that's [the] back-burner to us."
The club holds its regular Friday night competition at Waratah Sports Club and while they are grateful for their support over the years, Mr Wallace said having a permanent facility was long overdue.
"We were initially told this would be our last season at Waratahs and by the end of 2024 we'd be out there," he said.
"Then we could have done multiple nights and training. At the moment we can't get anymore access. Waratahs has been amazing, they are great but it is a makeshift set-up.
"I do some work with schools here helping them run their athletics carnivals and there's nowhere [else] to go.
"You have to get permission from Waratahs to mark the fields ... it's ridiculous you don't have a 400 metre track marked all year around."
MLC and prospective Nationals candidate for Calare Sam Farraway was quizzed about the change in plans at an unrelated press conference in Orange on February 20.
He toured the worksite in November 2023 where it was still expected the track would be the priority.
"What I would say is that it has been common knowledge and very well articulated by council that the athletics track would be built first," Mr Farraway.
"For the local Little Athletics this is a big blow. Essentially instead of delivering the athletics infrastructure first, it is appearing that it would be delivered last.
"Everyone wants the stadium. I think across the political spectrum everyone is now, after many years, on board about building the stadium which is great. Should it come at the cost of Little Athletics?"
Mr Wallace said ultimately it was the 250 club members who would be missing out with athletes having to travel long distances or even move overseas to pursue their dreams.
"When we are trying to train for hurdles, for instance, synthetic versus grass is a massive difference," he said.
"We have the athletes that are good enough to go but we can't fine tune their stride pattern.
"It means a trip to Dubbo or Sydney to get that done and even then you need to get permission to access those tracks and people can be a bit territorial.
"It's awesome that Emus and Waratahs let us use their facilities but at the end of the day it's not what we need.
"We are hanging in there trying to build the sport up but we've had kids move away to Sydney and the U.S because we don't have the facilities.
"You are losing them from our community."
