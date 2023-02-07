On Saturday, February 18 the Charity Shield hits the road to Mudgee in the Central West for the annual Dragons-Rabbitohs pre-season clash; the Tigers will tackle the Rabbitohs on July 28 in Tamworth; the Tigers will once again travel outside of Sydney to take on the Panthers in Bathurst on April 29; the Sharks and Knights will do battle in Coffs Harbour on May 20, while the Dolphins and Raiders will clash in Wagga Wagga on April 29 as well. That's not to mention the games being played in Cairns, Sunshine Coast, Bundaberg, Perth and Darwin.

