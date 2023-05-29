Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council
Exclusive

GALLERY: Upsized grandstand revealed in new Orange Sports Precinct draft plan

William Davis
Riley Krause
By William Davis, and Riley Krause
Updated May 29 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange Sports Precinct by Brewster Hjorth Architects for Orange City Council. Pictures supplied.
Orange Sports Precinct by Brewster Hjorth Architects for Orange City Council. Pictures supplied.

The Orange Sports Precinct grandstand is set to be upsized, new draft plans reveal. It will comfortably be the biggest in the Central West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.