Soaring donations reach record-high in major charity gig

Figures kept rolling down one groovy river on Saturday night as fundraising efforts for one of Orange's biggest charity nights topped its prior year by more than $100,000.
A 10-week crusade to bring in donations for cancer research, roughly 600 people turned out to attend the Stars of Orange 2024 gig on May 4, which featured 10 community figures showcasing their moves with the help of local dance experts.
Held in the Orange Function Centre, event organisers confirmed on Sunday morning a record total of $320,000 was raised for the Cancer Council.
"These efforts are a testament to the power of unity and the unwavering support of the community," the charity's community fundraising coordinator in Orange, Cass Sullivan said.
"We are so grateful to everyone who has supported this event."
Clever Cookie Academy founders and couple, Peita and Rob Mages took the crown with their high-energy disco dance routine to Proud Mary, the Tina Turner version.
Led by Ruby Duffy of the Colour City Dance school, current and former students helped the pair in forming their ensemble.
Grabbing the Judge's Choice award by panellists Jess Conliffe, Beau Baddock, Grazina Fechner and Dr Rob Zielinski, the CCA founders credited their win to the masses.
"This is just amazing," Mrs Mages said on stage, "and thank you to everyone who organised and bought tickets for this event.
"Everyone is a winner in my opinion."
A crowd favourite, the Kinross Wolaroi School crew walked away with the People's Choice Award.
KWS principal, Dr Andrew Parry credited both the academic and wider community for what led to a successful and fun night.
"What a wonderful opportunity to give to cancer research and support what a wonderful evening this has been," Dr Parry said during the event.
"It helped having all our borders online to vote."
Dance duo to join forces for the cause, Our City Real Estate's Will Miller and Lumiere Beauty's Maggie Morris proved a force to be reckoned with after receiving the crusade's Highest Fundraiser Award.
This is just amazing ... Everyone is a winner in my opinion.- Clever Cookie Academy's Peita Mages on Stars of Orange 2024 Judge's Choice award.
Drawing on creativity and their combined network for funding channels, the pair raked in $49,865 for the charity.
This number was "bumped up" to a neat $50,000 by someone in the crowd.
"Obviously, the biggest thank you goes to the community," Mr Miller said, "literally, I used every favour we had in this town.
"This is the number we spoke about in December last year, but didn't tell anyone, because we thought it was ridiculous.
"Thank you to everyone who put in to get to this amount."
The team with the second-highest funds flagged CCA, with the Mages duo reeling in $29,431.
Third-highest moneymaker to address the crowd, Cheney Suthers' co-director Dannielle Ford said the fundraising target was a daunting figure at first.
Then, $25,057 down the track - along with runner-up in the People's Choice category - Ms Ford was pinching herself on stage given a decent side of gratitude.
"When [Cass Sullivan] gave us a goal of $10,000 each, I was quietly crapping my dacks thinking that Cheney Suthers would have to pay that amount straight out of the bank," she said.
"But everyone in Orange and the wider community was so incredibly generous, and I think that's something all the stars can attest to.
"We're really lucky to live in the community we live in."
When it came down to the wire, the Star's Star award couldn't be separated, with both Parlour O and Johanna Scott taking out the honour together.
Special mentions by gig organisers went to all of the dance stars, which included Jack Churchill, Jessica Hickman, and Danica Bunch and Kylie Duncan.
Kylie Duncan secured third place for best dance behind second placers, Will Miller and Maggie Morris.
Smooth sailing between dances and speeches were reported with the night hosted by business woman Amy van de Ven of Quest Orange, and the Cancer Council's Sandro Tranfaglia.
The evening concluded with a whole-crowd Nutbush dance, which was led by Orange's DJ Chris Rawlins.
With fundraising for the Stars of Orange 2024 continuing until the end of May, donations to the Cancer Council event can still be made online, with sponsors also listed on the website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.