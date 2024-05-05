Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Watch
Events

Soaring donations reach record-high in major charity gig

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
May 5 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Figures kept rolling down one groovy river on Saturday night as fundraising efforts for one of Orange's biggest charity nights topped its prior year by more than $100,000.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.