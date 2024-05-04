The Cancer Council's night of nights: See who was enjoying Stars of Orange

This event does not finish until late Saturday evening, this is part one of two. Come back on Sunday for the full gallery.
It's a huge night for fundraising, cancer awareness and the Stars of Orange.
Ten brave and bold acts have been rehearsing to raise money and awareness for the Orange Cancer Council.
The fundraiser takes place at the Orange Function Centre. It's hosted by business woman Amy van de Ven and the Cancer Council's Sandro Tranfaglia. Dances are being judged by Jumbled's Creative Director Jess Conliffe and The Agrestic Grocer's Beau Baddock, keynote speaker Grazina Fechner and Orange Oncologist Rob Zielinski.
Here are the first lot of photos, taken by Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh.
Relax and enjoy the dancing and social photos from a fabulous evening.
