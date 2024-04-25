'We're not giving anything away': Friends fired up for Stars of Orange

When Maggie Morris and Will Miller started going to the gym together a few years ago, they barely knew each other.
Fast forward to now and they are using the power of friendship to raise thousands for charity by taking part in Stars of Orange 2024.
"When the opportunity came up to do this together, we were both pretty stoked," Mr Miller said.
"I wanted someone who would be fantastic at fundraising and everything. Maggie has been that amazing extra part for me."
For Ms Morris, raising money for the Cancer Council hits home.
She lost her father-in-law nine years ago and her mum is five years cancer free as of 2024.
This isn't her first fundraising venture however.
Following the Eugowra floods, the owner of Lumiere Beauty raised more than $12,000 for the community.
"I got a fundraising bug and it felt like this organic place for my business to go," she said.
"It was actually invigorating to fundraise and I have a bit of a flair for it, which I hadn't realised."
With a little more than a week to go until the event takes place, the pair have already raised more than $23,000.
"The plan at the start was to raise as much money as we could so there was less pressure about the dance itself," Mr Miller added.
When asked what people could expect to see from them at the performance, the director at Our City Real Estate remained tight-lipped.
"We're not giving anything away," he said.
"You can expect to see Maggie and I dancing...attempting to dance at least."
For Ms Morris, trying to manage a business, kids and life in general is hard enough before adding a dance routine into the mix.
Regardless of how their performance goes, she's proud of what they have achieved.
"I feel like we've done a lot with our fundraising so whatever happens on the night, happens on the night," she added.
The Stars of Orange event is taking place on May 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.