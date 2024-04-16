Students become teachers as Kinross ramps up Stars of Orange preparation

There's been a reversal of roles at Kinross as for the past two months, students have become the teachers.
Niamh Webster and Tilly Quigley have both taken on choreographer roles for the school's upcoming Stars of Orange performance.
For Kinross principal Dr Andrew Parry, he's enjoyed the role reversal.
"It's been good to see them take a leadership and teaching role off their teachers," he said.
"They're very talented young girls and doing a tremendous job. They've been very positive and affirming which has been good for me and the other staff."
Dr Parry will be one of 16 Kinross performers taking to the stage on May 4.
Although it took a little convincing to get him onboard, he's loved being able to raise money for the Cancer Council.
"Some were jumping out of their skin to take part, while others were press ganged, like myself. But I was very happily coerced," the principal said with a smile.
Drama teacher Alex Dunkley is another one of the teachers taking part.
She has taken on more of a leadership role and is helping coordinate their dance.
"Everyone was a little bit nervous to start off with, not really knowing what they'd got themselves into," she said.
"We've got a really nice group of staff and It's really nice to work with people you wouldn't normally."
Ms Dunkley praised the student choreographers who she described as "passionate" about wanting to have fun and raise money.
With school holidays starting on April 15, Kinross' preparations will be put into overdrive for the next few weeks.
And while the nerves are building, so is their determination.
"We're going into it with the mentality that it's for charity and it's ok to make fun of yourself," Ms Dunkley added.
"Putting ourselves in an uncomfortable position is the least we can do when there are others in far worse situations battling cancer."
As of publishing, the school has raised a little more than $7000 towards the Stars of Orange event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.