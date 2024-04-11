'Four minutes is nothing' for salon owners hoping to shine bright on stage

"Our motto is we don't say no to anything, both personally and professionally."
Those are the words of Parlour O's Sally Dowling who, along with nine other members of her hairdressing crew, will be dancing in front of hundreds of people in an effort to raise money for the Cancer Council.
She and fellow co-owner Julia Homard were approached in late 2023 about taking part in the annual Stars of Orange event and were immediately intrigued about the opportunity to give back.
"As we started talking to our team members, we realised everyone had been touched by cancer in some way," Ms Dowling said.
"When we did sit down with the team we realised the Cancer Council does make such a big difference."
Parlour O's performance will feature ten of their own participants, plus backup performers from Dance HQ whom they were paired with for the event.
This makes the business one of the largest groups taking part.
"Having the numbers has given everyone a lot more confidence," Ms Dowling said.
"I admire the people who are going out there on their own so much because I think that would be very nerve-wracking."
Having friends and colleagues beside you is no doubt one way to quash the nervous energy.
But it was some words of wisdom from one of Ms Homard's team members which made her realise there's nothing to worry about come May 4.
"It's four minute dance and people go through a lot worse when they go through cancer treatment," she recalled being told.
"I don't even feel like I'll be shy on stage because four minutes is nothing. I'm fine now and so into it. I cannot wait."
While the performance itself is the main event, raising money is what it's all about.
So far Parlour O have received nearly $7000 in donations, in part thanks to some sun-safe merchandise.
"We had 200 hats and thought we'd be left with them sitting on our shelves," Ms Dowling added.
"But within ten days they were sold out."
With less than a month to go until the big show, the group is busy mastering the steps and putting together their costumes.
And while they can't reveal too much about what spectators can expect, Ms Homard did say everyone will get their chance to shine.
"It's all coming together."
