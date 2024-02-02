Ford focused on success as lawyer laces up the dance shoes for Stars of Orange

A lawyer walks into a dance studio...
It sounds like the beginning of a very bad joke, but for Dannielle Ford it is her reality for the next three months.
That's because the co-director at Cheney Suthers has signed on to take part in Stars of Orange for 2024.
"I would say there was a little bit of peer pressure from my co-directors (Alice Byrnes and Kirsty Evans)," she said.
"They promise they'll be my number one fans on the night. I'm a bit surprised that I've actually committed to doing it."
A little more than $218,000 was raised for the Cancer Council during the 2023 event and this year will mark the tenth edition in town.
Ms Ford and the law firm are no strangers to the Cancer Council.
For the past few years, Cheney Suthers, have been involved in a pro-bono legal program which sees them help cancer patients prepare their wills, power of attorney and enduring guardian documents.
"That is something we will continue to do moving forward, but Stars of Orange is an event that gains quite a lot of traction and gets quite a lot of exposure to the work that the Cancer Council does locally," Ms Ford added.
"We thought we could do a lot more than the odd estate planning instruction."
Having already been announced as one of the contestants in November, Ms Ford's family was struck by tragedy just a month later when two of her uncles died from cancer.
"To have that recent impact on our family, that's been another determining factor as to why I want to give it a good go and raise as much money as possible," she added.
Ms Ford has been paired up with long-time Stars of Orange participants Dance HQ and although they have not started rehearsals for the May 4 event, she has plans for an up-beat performance.
"The idea is we'll start about ten weeks prior to the event," she said.
"Year seven dance troupe at school is probably the limit of my dance exposure, so I think I'll need every second of that ten weeks."
While taking home the judges' choice award is always a hope for contestants, the overarching goal of the event is to raise as much money as possible for the Cancer Council.
To help Ms Ford achieve this, she has organised an 'arty party' for Saturday, February 10 to be hosted by Kayla Henley at Orange Public School from 3pm-6pm.
See Saw Wines have donated bottles of bubbly, while Prim and Platter have put together a grazing board.
Ms Ford is hoping to gather around 30 people for the event, with tickets costing $150 each.
"We want it to be a creative afternoon to spend with friends and raise money for cancer. It's a win-win," she added.
