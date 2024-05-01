Get to know the Stars of Orange ahead of the Cancer Council's big event

It's just days until the Stars of Orange dance for cancer at the Orange Function Centre. 10 acts, comprising of people and groups from around the region have teamed up with local dance troupes for a night of entertainment and fundraising.
You might recognise Jack from Robanco Meats. He's partnering with Em Dance Studio in Blayney for the 2024 event. His family has been affected by cancer and helped by the Cancer Council, which is why he decided to take part. Learn more about Jack here.
Danica is a cancer survivor herself, just two years since her own breast cancer diagnosis the PR professional is hitting the dancefloor for Stars of Orange. She describes best mate Kylie Duncan as her "absolute rock" especially during her cancer treatment. In a fun twist of events, Kylie is also competing on Saturday night against Danica. They have been fundraising together in the lead up to the event. Learn more about their journey here.
Best mates Maggie and Will have teamed up to dance at the Stars of Orange. They're not giving anything about their dance away before the big event. But they are proud of their fundraising efforts so far, making over $30,000 for the Cancer Council. Find out more about Maggie and Will here.
The Clever Cookies are excited to hit the stage at Stars of Orange on May 4. The couple have been approached to dance before, but 2024 felt like the right year to dance, given two students in their 2023 cohort had lost parents to cancer around the time of their HSC exams. Although they're a little afraid, they're determined to push themselves out of their comfort zone.
Students and staff have come together for the Stars Orange Dance team. The team is made up of 10 people, including principal Dr Andrew Parry and are being choreographed by two students. Read about them here.
Orange's own TedX speaker, author and business owner is adding the dancing feather to her hat. Jess has teamed up with Orange singer Megan Wood in a song about domestic violence and bullying. They'll be debuting the song on Saturday. Read about it here.
The lawyer and co-director of Cheney Suthers has a long affiliation with the Cancer Council but has never done anything like this. She's paired up with Dance HQ for an up-beat performance. Read why Dannielle was convinced to dance here.
Johanna Scott owns her own coaching business in Orange, Make Do Co. Like everyone, she has family and friends going through cancer treatment. She's aiming to help with the "education, services and support that the Cancer Council offers and have a lot of laughs along the way".
Owners Sally Dowling and Julia Homard, along with eight of their staff will be dancing for cancer on Saturday night. As a part of their fundraising efforts they've sold Parlour O hats. They were a hit, selling out within days. Read more about the Parlour O journey here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.