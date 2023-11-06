A Group 10 departure for the Blayney Bears appears likely after new president Ben Pettit confirmed it would be "virtually impossible" to field a first grade side in 2024.
The club held its AGM on November 5 where the topic was discussed in length.
Nothing was set in stone and Pettit believed the ultimate decision would rest on "the decision makers" from either G10 and the Peter McDonald Premiership.
If the Bears were to depart, Pettit said Woodbridge Cup would most likely be their landing spot.
"More than likely it'll be our best decision," he said.
"Woodbridge Cup now is a strong competition. If anything, it'll be a stronger competition for us to go into. It's not like it is that second grade comp anymore."
This is the second club to indicate a Group 10 break-up could be on the cards this off-season after Cowra Magpies president Marc McLeish confirmed the club was also in discussions about joining Woodbridge.
Following Blayney's AGM on Sunday, Pettit added that "joining Woodbridge is the vibe going through the committee" but that they'd wait on making a final stance until after the Group 10 AGM on November 12.
"It's all gonna come down to what the group decides," Pettit added.
"The original chat is if we're not having first grade, (joining Woodbridge Cup) might look like our only option."
The Bears only managed a reserve grade and league tag team during the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership season. Blayney fielding just two teams in 2024 is their expectation.
Petitt has played with the Bears for roughly 15 years, having first pulled on the jersey in under 10s.
With 2023 president Adam Lowe stepping down from the position, Pettit took on the role after spending the past year as assistant secretary.
"The years keep turning and we need to all chip in at some stage to keep the club going," he Pettit said.
"You can't expect the same crew to do it forever."
Although the club - like most - are always on the hunt for more members of the club to take on a role, all major positions were filled at the AGM.
Pettit added that the expectation was they would share the load around during 2024.
"There's numerous clubs who are still looking to fill their committee, so it was pretty refreshing to have everyone stick their hands up and get a full board," he said.
"The club is on a good path up, so as long as we stay competitive, that's all we're looking for at the minute."
As well at Pettit, Lachlan Ewin (senior vice president), Ryley Oborn (junior vice president), Tim Smith (secretary), Calle Nicholls (vice secretary), Damon Taylor (treasurer) and Jesse Nixon (vice treasurer) make up the major committee roles.
