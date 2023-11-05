Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Ricky Gordon faces Orange Local Court for headbutting security guard at Orange Ex-Services' Club

By Staff Reporters
November 6 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who headbutted a security guard who tried to stop an alcohol-fuelled argument over the outcome of the 2023 NRL grand final has faced court for two counts of assault.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.