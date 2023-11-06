Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business

Dianne Gee has run the Lucknow Skin Shop and Boot Barn for 27 years

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated November 6 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three weeks prior to Dianne Gee's 50th birthday, she never could have imagined the turn her life was about to take.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.