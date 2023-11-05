A hat-trick to star Lilly Baker has helped Vipers to a dominant 30-4 win against rivals Woodbridge in the Western Women's Rugby League (WWRL).
Vipers defied soggy conditions at Pride Park on Saturday November 4 to stretch their winning streak to four matches ahead of a final round clash with Mudgee Dragons.
Three tries to Baker, a double to Kiara Sullivan and a score from Katie Baker inflicted the pain on the visitors who got on the score sheet thanks to Molong Bulls star Katie Fulwood.
Baker was quick to heap praise on her teammates, particularly play-maker Georgie Barrett.
"We had a great win over them yesterday," she said.
"We have about five or six of the girls who have come over to Vipers from Woodbridge so there's a bit of a rivalry there.
"I think I did pretty well but it helps when you have such a good support crew around you, Georgie Barrett is amazing to play off.
"First one I used my footwork to get over close to the line. The other two were a bit over midfield and Georgie put me through a hole. She's bloody great."
The lock's star turn highlighted another strong performance from Vipers, who now sit second on the ladder with finals football confirmed.
The side got to experience twilight football on Saturday instead of the traditional afternoon kick-off and as a result managed to avoid the worst of the scattered thunderstorms sweeping Orange.
"The rain stopped when we ran on so it was nice, we didn't really get rained on," she said.
"I really enjoyed the nighttime kick-off, the ground was a little bit slippery which made the ball a bit hard to keep hold of but I feel we did pretty well in the conditions."
The former NSW Blues under 19s representative has played the past three games for Vipers after returning from Newcastle where she played for Wyong Roos.
She said she hasn't thought too hard about what season 2024 would bring, instead just enjoying being back home in the Colour City.
"I've moved back to Orange and just enjoying chilling out at the moment but I'm hoping to get back up there," she said.
"I have no idea at this stage about footy next year, I'm quite happy chilling out."
