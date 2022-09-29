Central Western Daily
Adam Lowe heads a new young Blayney Bears committee as president

By Mark Logan
Updated September 29 2022 - 4:03am, first published 1:37am
Adam Lowe is the Blayney Bears new president and is keen to see the club grow.

Whether he's in the maroon of the Blayney Bears, the blue of the Blayney Rams or the blue and black of the Carcoar Crows, Adam Lowe is a familiar sight on the football grounds around the Blayney Shire.

