CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Over the weekend Carla has been to a Beltane Gathering, reunion, Christmas party, sports fields, The Greenhouse and more!
Also making news: 'This is our home': People power mission plans to blo
Also making news
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our latest newsletter: The Catch-Up
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.