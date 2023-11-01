The name John Covelli has, is and always will be synonymous with the Orange CYMS Cricket Club.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
But the legendary life member was more than just a beloved figure of the green and gold, he was a "custodian of cricket".
Mr Covelli's devotion to CYMS was such that the mere thought of spending a summer away from the club compelled him to quit his job.
During his late 20s, the textiles company which he worked for decided to move their operations from Orange to Albury. Unbeknownst to him, this was a permanent move for the business.
So Mr Covelli moved to the southern NSW town with every intention of coming back to the Colour City after six months, just in time for another cricket season with CYMS.
"September came and they told him there was no job for him in Orange," his mother, Antonia Covelli recalled.
"They told him if he moved then he would lose his job. So John rang us and told us he was leaving the job."
Mr Covelli died at the age of 57 on October 20, 2023 after a battle with brain cancer.
Long-time friend Angelo Belmonte was the one who introduced the ten time club person of the year to CYMS in 1980.
This started a love affair that lasted right up until Mr Covelli's final days.
"The thing with John was he never gave up," Mr Belmonte said.
"No matter what was going on in his life, he would always say 'it is what it is'."
This drive to help in any way possible did not stop after his cancer diagnosis two years ago.
For the current 2023/24 cricket season, Mr Covelli was once again appointed CYMS secretary.
Fellow life member and friend, Peter Snowden, described him as "the greatest ever" to don a CYMS shirt.
"Beyond a doubt the best, most devoted, most competent, honest committee member I've ever worked with," Mr Snowden said.
"I think you'll find all clubs and most cricketers doff their hat to Johnny for what he did to the game up here."
This played out on Saturday, October 21 when clubs around Orange wore black armbands and paused their games for a minute silence in honour of Mr Covelli.
His love of CYMS extended off the cricket pitch as well, having sported the number plate 'CYM500' for many years and held a share in a horse named 'Green Fella'.
And while Mr Covelli always made it a goal to maintain links to the past, nothing brought him more pride than to see juniors rise through the ranks.
What Mr Snowden admired most about his long-time friend was how he "always gave people a fair go."
"It didn't matter if you were good player, an average player or a gun, in John's eyes you were CYMS," he said,
"He had a bond with the captain of the first XI and the bloke who batted number eleven in the lowest grade."
The funeral for Mr Covelli will be held at 11am on Friday, November 3 at St Mary's Catholic Church in Park Street.
His family have requested CYMS members wear club colours or a club cap in his honour.
CYMS past and present players and supporters will form a guard of honour outside the church after the ceremony.
The wake will be held at Duntryleague Golf Club, commencing at 12.30pm.
"He just loved being part of the CYMS family," Mr Snowden added.
"The club's a lot worse off without him and the game will be too. He was a wonderful guy and I miss him deeply."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.