Scott Campbell has always prided himself as being a "development coach".
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
So when he was offered the opportunity to lead Orange United's inaugural Woodbridge Cup youth league side, he couldn't have said 'yes' fast enough.
"It gives me the opportunity to come back into town and do something for my own community," he said.
"The culture they've been building is very family orientated which is what we obviously want to promote with this side."
Although he's coached at his fair share of clubs over the past 32 years, during the past seven years you would have found him roaming Manildra's Jack Huxley Oval as part of the Rhinos setup.
While the decision to leave the fellow Woodbridge club didn't come easy, it was the allure of being able to give back to the youngsters rising through the ranks which sealed the deal as Manildra failed to field a youth league side in 2023 or 2022.
"My wife and I built a lot of good friends out in Manildra. They treated us like family, a very similar type club (to Orange United)," Campbell said.
"It was a chance to do something in my community closer to home and if I can do that, I'll be really proud."
It also helps that Campbell used to coach new Warriors president Dan Lamb when he was an up-and-coming junior.
"I coached my grandson for the first time here in under 7s and walking around the grounds, you see guys you previously coached and their kids are playing," he said.
"They've established themselves in their lives with family and work and you get the satisfaction of seeing that it's not just about football. Life comes around in a full circle."
Although just four teams contested the 2023 youth league competition, there is hope for an expansion in 2024.
With Orange United now on board as well as the possibility of the Cowra Magpies joining Woodbridge, there could be at least six sides contesting for the title.
Campbell believed the Woodbridge youth league competition - which is under 19s - was a good stepping stone for those Group 10 or 11 players no longer eligible for the under 18s league, but who did not feel comfortable stepping into reserve or first grade.
While finals footy would be a nice cherry on top for Campbell and his group of Warriors, that's not the number one focus.
"I don't care about the talent as much," he said.
"It's my job to get them into the right place that they need to be."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.