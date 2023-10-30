It's a case of groundhog day for the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) team of the week in round three.
Matt Corben headlined last week's XI and he is again in the number one slot after contributing almost half of Cavaliers' runs.
Saturday's (October 28) matches marked the start of the two day games so let's find out who else impressed in part one of our round three team.
There's really no other place to start this week's team than Corben. The Cavs skipper hit 165 to help set-up a commanding position for his side against City.
Coming in with the defending premiers at 1-33, Corben proceeded to smack 25 boundaries in an innings to remember.
By the time he departed, Cavs were sitting pretty at 7-334 and they finished their innings with an imposing total of 384 for Warriors to chase.
Another experienced head who stepped up for his side on Saturday, Coughlan landed 140 runs in 106 balls to put CYMS on the front foot against Centrals.
He also did it without aiming for the heavens, hitting 28 fours and keeping it along the ground, something he revealed was a deliberate tactic.
CYMS' first drop followed in the footsteps of Coughlan, putting on 118 as the green and gold piled on the pain for Centrals.
The Kinross Wolaroi School year 12 student made his century in between HSC exams and said he was using cricket as a healthy escape from his studies.
A young man with a promising future both on and off the field.
While the first three players in this team of the week went about their business quickly, Brien chose a different approach for St Pat's Old Boys.
The opener was patient in making his runs against Bathurst City, scoring 97 off 206 balls.
He fell agonisingly short of a ton, caught off the bowling of Connor Whale, but contributed almost a third of his side's runs at stumps.
A handy 59 batting at number eight capped a good day out for Carruthers as he teamed up with his skipper to extend Cavs' lead.
He and Corben put on an 89 run partnership late in the day to make City's upcoming run chase all the more daunting.
He may not have hit the heights of some of the aforementioned names but Willcox's 51 not out proved crucial for Pat's.
At 4-126, their innings could have gone either way but with Willcox hanging around until the end of the day, Pat's were able to nudge their score up to 9/271.
A very winnable position and a good deal of it down to Willcox's patience in facing 121 deliveries.
Austin may have been only the fifth-highest scorer in his team but it's a case of what could have been with his 38 not out.
Coming in at number five with CYMS already in the strongest of positions, Austin racked up his 38 off 30 balls, including five fours.
With his side then declaring, there's every chance Austin could have reached his half century and possibly more with a little extra time in the middle.
Into the bowlers and while no one emerged with absolutely crazy figures there were still some very solid outings.
Henderson was one such, taking 3-37 in a workmanlike 16 over spell against Rugby Union at Loco Oval.
He struck early as well, taking three of the first four wickets to have Rugby on the ropes at 4-27.
Rugby's hopes of a decent score were ended when Casey took the ball in hand.
If Henderson had gotten Colts off to a good start, Casey topped it off by taking 3-25 in five overs to have Rugby all out for 127.
Whale took 2-29 in a handy nine over spell for City in the return to the sportsground.
He also ended up claiming the crucial wicket of Brien three runs away from his century.
City had a tough time of it in the sun against Cavs.
It wasn't for lack of effort though, with the likes of Ed Morrish and Brett Causer putting in long spells, 19 and 16 overs respectively.
But best figures went to Griffith who took 3-41 off his 8 overs.
