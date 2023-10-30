Integra gym has been sold with a farewell party held at the Ralston Drive site on Saturday but the exercise classes are continuing in a new location.
Coralie (Coz) Mawter has purchased the group fitness side of the business and started classes at her new headquarters at United Dance Project in Summer Street on Sunday.
Continuing the Integra brand in the new name is Integra Group Ex.
Sunday's classes used the existing timetable, it continue to use the same app and baby sitting will also continue.
"We've got group fitness classes and also a creche and a little functional training area which people can train in during creche hours and we'll also do a little bit of PT out of as well," Mrs Mawter said.
"Once we had a chat about the time table most of my classes with the mums are earlier in the morning and then in the arvos everyone's in and out within an hour.
"The mornings are a whole three hours that all the mums are about."
Mrs Mawter said she's worked in the fitness industry for 20 years and joined Integra with her husband when they moved to Orange 10 years ago.
She also completed a course run by the previous Integra owners Caroline Pitney and Claire McMillan before she moved to Orange.
"It was time for Caroline to retire," Mrs Mawter said about Integra's closure
"They've been open for 20 years but I've been there for 10 and Caroline and Claire are just a good, 'we're here for people'.
"Instead of starting something new I'm super proud to carry on their name."
She said although she couldn't buy the entire gym she didn't want the mums who attended the centre to give up on exercise.
"I just knew they'd all want the same creche lady, we've got Janine in our creche," she said.
"At least we've got the same faces to make it a little bit more comfortable for them, I just didn't want them to stop because they're doing so well.
"I live for it too, I need to exercise so I thought why not."
There are three morning slots for the creche at 8.30am, 9.30am and 10.30am so the mums book in depending on the time of their class.
Mrs Mawter said it's open to children as well as newborn babies "once they're vaccinated, which would be a standard for any parent. You probably wouldn't go anywhere before then."
"I've had all my kids while I was at Integra and once they hit six weeks and had their needles we were there," she said.
