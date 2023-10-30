Orange is down another steakhouse following confirmation Lone Star Rib House has officially closed its doors and shut up shop on the city's main street.
The doors have been shut on the Summer Street eatery for over a week. The Orange location has been removed from the official Lone Star website.
A lunchtime on Monday, the restaurant's stools remained on tables and shopping trollies blocked the main entrance.
A spokeswoman from the organisation confirmed the news on Monday, October 30, 2023.
"Lone Star Rib House and Brews in Orange has ceased trading," she said
"We would like to thank the local community and our patrons for their ongoing support over the years."
Lone Star's demise comes on the back of the mysterious closure of Hogs Breath Cafe on Lords Place. Its doors have been shut since around July, the business' Facebook page confirms. As of lunchtime on Monday, October 30, the doors remained closed there.
The Lone Star restaurant opened as the showpiece store of the upgraded Summer Street shopping complex in January 2020.
The development approval required it to retain heritage items from the old Myer building that previously occupied the site.
Those items included the former basement staircase, a glass walking area to look down to the old underground storage area and pressed-metal sheeting on a wall.
The diner was one of the last Orange City Centre stores to open in the new development and initially had 20 full and part-time staff, with seating for 150 people inside and outside.
The American-style restaurant closed in September 2022 but reopened again under new management and with a new menu just weeks later.
The Central Western Daily understands a new business is set to move into the space but stakeholders and Orange City Centre are remaining tight lipped at this stage.
