Maths test, score a century, back to study ahead of physics exam. It's just another day in the life of Orange CYMS young gun Charlie Tink.
Tink was in fine form for CYMS as they set-up a commanding lead against Centrals in their Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) two-day game on Saturday, October 28.
He hit 118 runs off 105 deliveries, including 18 fours and two sixes.
If the year 12 Kinross Wolaroi School student was feeling any nerves during his HSC exams he wasn't showing it, enjoying his time out in the middle.
"I have a PDHPE exam tomorrow and then physics on Thursday," he said.
"It's been good, I had extension one maths a couple of weeks ago so it's good to actually be able to stop and get some cricket in.
"It's good to have balance and not be completely set on one thing, either school or sport. It's good to not put too much pressure on one aspect."
The first drop wandered out to the middle at Country Club Oval with his side already in a strong position following a 144-run opening stand between Joey Coughlan and Will Oldham.
After Tink departed, caught off Jack Judge's bowling, the green and gold declared on 4-392 before sending Centrals in for 19 overs.
Tink said the opening stand allowed him to relax and take his time with the bat.
"We were already in a good position, being 1/144," he said.
"My approach going out there was just to give myself time I suppose.
"Joey was already on about 110 so I was just focused on batting partnerships which definitely worked out well for the rest of the day.
"It was a nice position to be in. That's the beauty of batting at number three, you have to be accustomed to batting at different positions.
"You could come in at 1-0 or 1-150. It was nice to have a platform so I could go in and be a bit more relaxed.
"It was a good team performance with the bat yesterday, it was a good toss to win. It was great that everyone could contribute on what was a good day of cricket."
So, what's next for the young gun after graduation?
A change of cities may be on the cards before entertaining any thoughts about further education.
"I'm looking to have a year off and go back home to Dubbo and maybe work for my dad before thinking about uni," he said.
