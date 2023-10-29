Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Kinross Wolaroi student Charlie Tink scores century for CYMS during HSC exams

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
October 30 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Maths test, score a century, back to study ahead of physics exam. It's just another day in the life of Orange CYMS young gun Charlie Tink.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.