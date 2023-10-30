Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Explainer

Total fire ban: What are the rules in NSW?

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 30 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A total fire ban has been issued for the Central Rangers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.