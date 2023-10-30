A total fire ban has been issued for the Central Rangers.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Central Rangers incorporate the local government areas Orange, Blayney and Cabonne. In addition, the councils of Bathurst, Cowra, Lithgow, Mid-Western (Mudgee area) and Oberon are included in the area.
As of 11am on Monday, October 30 there was one fire burning in the Central Rangers. Fires Near Me rated that grass fire at Pine Mount Road, Woodstock as under control. Its alert level was deemed: 'Advice'.
Weatherzone.com is predicted Orange to reach a top of 25 degrees on Monday. Other parts of the region are expected to pass the 30-degree mark. Places like Cowra and Mudgee are both tipped to hit 32 degrees.
The Greater Sydney Region, Southern Ranges, Illawarra/Shoalhaven, Lower Central West Plains, Upper Central West Plains and North Western regions are also in a total fire ban as of Monday, October 30.
Rural Fire Service Canobolas Zone district manager Brett Bowden says there is more grass in the region.
In August, Mr Bowden said he's anticipating it will soon dry out under a yet-to-be-declared El Nino. The Bureau of Meteorology then declared El Nino in Australia in September.
An abnormally warm July resulted in the highest average temperature for the month on record. It was almost a whole 2.5 degrees above the long-term mean of 9.5 degrees. Those warm and dry conditions have since continued.
A total fire ban means no fires out in the open, the NSW Rural Fire Service website says.
A total fire ban helps limit the potential of fires developing.
During a total fire ban you can's do the following:
And while not completed banned, the RFS strongly recommends activities such as such the use of a tractor or slasher are reconsidered, to help reduce the chance of a fire starting on your property.
In 2021-22, the RFS responded to 38 fires in NSW involving heavy equipment, of which 15 involved farming machinery such as tractors, harvesters and pickers.
Bush fires are more likely to spread and cause damage on days when the weather is very hot, dry and windy. These are usually on days when the fire danger rating is 'extreme' or 'catastrophic'. The fire danger rating for the Central Rangers during Monday's total fire ban is 'extreme'.
To reduce the risk of fires damaging or destroying life, property and the environment the NSW RFS Commissioner may declare a total fire ban.
The RFS says an electric barbecue for cooking as long may be used if it is under the direct control of a responsible adult, who is present at all times while it is operating, and no combustible material is allowed within two metres at any time it is operating.
A gas barbecue may be used under the following conditions:
No, simply. A barbecue or wood fire pizza oven which uses solid fuel, such as wood, charcoal or heat beads, cannot be used outside during a total fire ban.
Permits are suspended on days of total fire ban. Permits may resume after the total fire ban is lifted, as long as the permit hasn't expired.
More information on permits can be found on our Fire Permit page.
A range of activities may be exempt from total fire bans, such as emergency infrastructure work, bee hive smokers, mining operations, sugar cane harvesting, use of fireworks or ceremonial fires.
The NSW RFS Commissioner is responsible for exemptions to total fire bans. These exemptions are detailed in the NSW Government Gazette each time a total fire ban is declared.
If you want to light a fire, or carry out any hot works activities during a Total Fire Ban you can check the Government Gazette to see if there is a standard exemption that applies to your situation. If the standard exemptions don't cover your circumstances then you may apply for a specific exemption using our Total Fire Ban exemption application form.
You will receive an acknowledgement email upon our receipt of your application however a minimum of seven days processing time is required for us to assess your application.
If approved the NSW RFS will issue an Exemption that contains any conditions that you must follow when lighting the fire or conducting your activity on the total fire ban day.
Lighting a fire on a day of total fire ban attracts an on-the-spot fine of $2200. If the matter goes to court, you could be subject to a fine of up to $5500 and/or 12 months jail.
Penalties for a fire that escapes and damages or destroys life, property or the environment can attract much greater fines and jail terms with maximums at $132,000 and/or 14 years jail.
Civil law suits can also be brought against the person responsible for a fire by those seeking compensation for losses sustained.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.