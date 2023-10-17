With the second round of action from the 2023/24 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket season done and dusted it's time to name another team of the week.
There were a couple of big results from Saturday's one-day matches as Orange City once again made the case they could be back to their best, while Rugby Union's early season struggles continued.
So without further ado let's get stuck into it.
Cavs' captain loves starting a season off with a bang.
The opening batter notched back-to-back 90s to begin the 2022/23 campaign and although he's not been able to replicate those scores this time around, he's not been far off.
After sliding into the round one team of the week following a run-a-ball 79, he's back again after he nearly beat Bathurst City by himself with a 77 (compared to the Redbacks total of 87).
Cavs got the easy 115 run win with the skipper a major reason why.
The Saints opening bat was a one man show with stick in hand.
Hitting a cool 80 from 111 balls, Brien helped St Pat's to 181 from their 40 overs, a total which proved more than enough against the slow-starting Rugby Union who were bowled out for just 147.
Only two of Brien's teammates managed to crack double figures, so his half-century couldn't have come at a better time.
The Warriors all-rounder - yes, we now have to call him that - has no doubt been the signing of the summer through the first two rounds.
After picking up career-best figures in Orange City's opening round win against CYMS, Seib proved he's no mug with the bat either.
Having rolled Centrals for just 91, City were in no mood to hang about as Seib belted the red and blacks all over the park for a quickfire 59 in an innings that included 12 boundaries.
One of the most feared batters going around the Central West, Shoemark was unable to get his Colts over the line, but his efforts still warranted recognition.
Not only did he pick up the wickets of CYMS' Will Oldham and Ben Orme, Shoemark also top scored (44) for the visiting Bathurst outfit at Wade Park.
His efforts weren't enough however as the green and golds came out with a 30 run victory thanks in large part to...
Playing the first game for his new club since making the move from Bathurst City, Orme proved exactly why he is one of the most feared players going around.
He bagged three huge wickets and scored a crucial 25...not a bad way to make a first impression.
Although the Redbacks were well and truly outclassed on Saturday, Kreuzberger can hold his head up high.
Not only did he secure the scalp of the previously mentioned Corben, he also knocked off Cam Laird and Cavs newcomer Rory Kalnins to finish with figures of 3-37.
Although there was nothing to write home about with the Bathurst City batting, the all-rounder did manage to top score with 19.
Slattery's bowling performance against Rugby may have been the best in the competition if it wasn't for one of his teammates (more on that later).
He dismissed three of the opposition's top seven and gave up just 15 runs from eight overs.
The effort was much-needed as well after Saints' disappointing opening round loss.
A quick glance at the scorecard doesn't tell the whole story of the CYMS' vice-captain; 33 not out and two wickets, what's so special about that?
For starters, he took just 25 balls in the hard-hitting knock to amass those runs which propelled the green and golds past the 200 mark.
The left-arm off-spinner was then thrown the ball for the first time in the 34th over with the game still well and truly on the line. He only gave up 12 runs from those 16 deliveries and sealed victory with the final two wickets.
A cool, calm and collected performance if ever there was one.
Another new addition to a club who has had an immediate impact.
Cavs have match winners everywhere you look and based on their early season form, they will be extremely hard beat at all this season.
In the case of Powell, his 4-27 was what earned him this week's place and we reckon it won't be the last you see of him.
A maiden five-for is a sure-fire way to see your name up in lights.
That was the story for Sennett who achieved something he'd "always wanted to do" over the weekend.
In what was already a fierce bowling line-up, Sennett's arrival as a force to be reckoned with spells trouble for the rest of the competition.
Rounding out our elite 11 is the man at the heart of City's dominant bowling performance.
Although he and Brett Causer shared the exact same figures (3-18 off six overs) it was WHO Johnson dismissed which saw him get the honour.
Centrals' top three scorers and the only ones to crack double figures - Ben Winslade (23), Aaron Chaseling (13) and skipper Adam Shepherd (12) - each fell at the hand of Johnson.
