In the days leading up to the start of the 2023/24 Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition, we will bringing you all the information you need to know about the eight teams set to take part.
From new signings to the always-popular ladder predications, how this season will play out is anybody's guess.
With ORC and Centennials Bulls no longer in the competition, half the league will play finals, so let's give it our best shot to figure out who those teams will be.
Centrals captain Adam Shepherd is under no illusions as to the size of the task ahead of him as the club heads into the 2023/24 BOIDC season.
The Red and Black are coming off a winless campaign and have turned to life member Shepherd to help lift the fortunes of the proud old club.
The new skipper was blunt when asked what needed to change this summer.
"Last year wasn't up to standard. If we want to play first grade in Bathurst and Orange we have to get better," he said.
"Leadership has been a key letdown within the club especially in first grade, we have had players come and go for a few years. My aim is to do this for two years and see where the club is at.
"We also want to build a future for our juniors to come through. The club's focus at the moment is development and trying to get better."
Shepherd played half a season for Centrals last year but is feeling refreshed and is liking the commitment shown by the squad in preseason.
"It's not an individual thing, it's a team thing and a club thing," he said.
"We are just trying to really work on standards and culture within the group and raise the bar on the paddock as well.
"We have a squad of guys who are committed and that's all you can ask. We are very keen to start on Saturday and see where we are at.
"At the end of the day it's not going to happen overnight but we're definitely working together as a unit to try and move forward."
With previous captain Cam Rasmussen moving away and second-highest wicket-taker (11) Daryl Kennewell leading the revival of Wanderers Cricket Club in second-grade, Shepherd said there were plenty of opportunities for hungry players.
"There are a few guys who are fringe first grade players who have stepped up this year," he said.
"Bowling wise we have Aaron Chasling and Jack Judge. From a batting perspective we have Angus Norton, Cam Roberts and in all-rounders we have Rowan Dray.
"There are a few guys who will have opportunities to step up and take their chances.
"Once you put pressure on spots you get a good collective ready to move forward."
The Centrals team consists of: Adam Shepherd (C), Cam Roberts, Graham Judge, Angus Norton, Ben Winslade, Aiden Mannering, Damien Caughlan, Will Richards, Kyle Nonnenmacher, Aaron Chasling, Jack Judge, Stu Pullar, Jye Baker, Rowan Dray, Tom Dowell, George Olsen, Sean Kelly, Baxter Brown, Kurt Gander (injured),
While we think Centrals will show some improvement on last season, where do we see them on the ladder? We're predicting an 8th place finish.
