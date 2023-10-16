Upgrades at a historic Orange park have been revealed.
Two new toilets, a bubbler, water tank, and septic tank are complete at Banjo Paterson Memorial Park.
"[This will allow] residents and tourists to stay in the park for extended periods to enjoy picnics, weddings or the annual poetry festival," a statement from the Department of Planning and Environment said.
Works cost $143,686. The bulk came from a NSW Government grant.
The site is a former farm, claimed to be the birthplace of legendary Australian poet Banjo Paterson.
A monument and sculpture of the poet of Waltzing Matilda-fame are located at the park. It hosts the annual Banjo Patterson Writers festival.
