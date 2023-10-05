In the days leading up to the start of the 2023/24 Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition, we will bringing you all the information you need to know about the eight teams set to take part.
From new signings to the always-popular ladder predications, how this season will play out is anybody's guess.
With ORC and Centennials Bulls no longer in the competition, half the league will play finals, so let's give it our best shot to figure out who those teams will be.
It's hard to improve on a title winning season but Cavaliers captain Matt Corben thinks his side has plenty to work on.
Cavs won the double in 2022/23, taking out both the BOIDC premiership and Bonnor Cup in what was a season to remember for the men in maroon.
Now with their dominant grand final display firmly in the past, Corben said the squad couldn't rest on their laurels.
"Obviously last year was exactly how you wanted a season to finish," he said.
"What I've been talking to the boys about is not resting on that. This season is very different to last season, teams change. So we can't really rely on last season's results.
"We probably need to be a bit more consistent throughout the season. We had a couple of lulls in results, some back-to-back games we went down in. The number one goal for us is to make finals.
"Especially with the increasing points this season, trying to back up week after week to get those points. if you drop a couple of games in a row other teams can stretch leads out."
Many of the clubs Australian Community Media have spoken to have put in lengthy pre-seasons. Not so at Cavs, who have opted to give their players as much time as possible to re-fresh between winter and summer sports.
"We haven't done a whole lot with people enjoying some time off [before cricket] but we've had a few hits which have been nice," Corben said.
"You can train as much as you want but it's the first game of the season where you are really going to get those cobwebs out."
There aren't too many changes at the premiers although they have picked up Centrals' Max Powell.
Batter Wes Lummis will likely only play Bonnor Cup after stepping back from red ball cricket.
Corben said there were a few names who had caught his eye at training.
"I say it every season but Harry Pearce is looking really good so hopefully he can stay injury free," he said.
"He's really critical to our bowling line-up so hopefully we can get him through the first half of the season and see where he's at after Christmas.
"Cammy Laird and Hugh Middleton are just going to keep growing and growing. They are two boys who are really determined to do well.
"You've seen glimpses of it through the past couple of seasons so hopefully they can go really big."
The Cavs team includes: Matt Corben (C), Bailey Ferguson (VC), Tom Blowes, Kyle Buckley, Tom Carruthers, Charlie Greer, Cammy Laird, Hugh Middleton, Toby Middleton, Max Powell, Ethan Urquart.
With all this said, where do we see the defending premiers at the end of the season? We're predicting a 1st place finish.
