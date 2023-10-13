Just when you thought the Cavaliers batting line-up couldn't get any better, the club has managed to bag itself another big signing.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Rory Kalnins has spent the past few years plying his trade in the Newcastle District Cricket Association 1st grade competition, including a 2022/23 campaign where he scored 245 runs at an average of 27.22.
When the youngster moved to Orange in late July to take up a construction cadetship, he had no intentions of donning the whites in the BOIDC.
"I wasn't really planning on playing out here, I was planning on going back to Newy every couple of weeks to see family and friends," Kalnins said.
"But I got the itch a couple weeks ago and thought I'd have a hit."
With no connections to any of the clubs in town, Kalnins took the old-school approach of picking a team.
He searched 'Orange cricket' into Google and stumbled upon the defending premiers. He was instantly impressed with what he saw.
"It was a bit of a fluke really," Kalnins added.
"That training facility at Wade Park is quite good and there's obviously a fair few good cricketers at the club."
The left-hander has been to two training sessions so far, but ruled himself out for Cavs' round one victory over St Pat's.
After he made himself available for their round two contest against Bathurst City, Kalnins was promptly selected to make his club and first grade debut at the same time.
Having opened the majority of his career, even Kalnins wasn't sure where he'd line up in Cavs' batting order, with Bailey Ferguson and Matt Corben firmly cemented at the top of the order.
"I'm not too fussed where I bat," he added.
"I just want to enjoy playing cricket again. There's not too much pressure, we're just playing local cricket so have a bit of fun out there."
With a relaxed mindset helping him along the way, the goal for Kalnins is to hold his catches, score a few runs and don't be surprised to see him take a wicket or two either.
"Everyone bowls offies, don't they," he said with a smile.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.