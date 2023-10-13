Central Western Dailysport
Orange Cavaliers sign former Newcastle City top order batter

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated October 13 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 1:00pm
Just when you thought the Cavaliers batting line-up couldn't get any better, the club has managed to bag itself another big signing.

