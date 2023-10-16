Brett Causer was hoping to ease himself back into cricket after spending almost all of last season side-lined through injury.
But with a team-first mentality, he has not only gritted his way through the first two games of the 2023/23 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket campaign, he has thrived.
Orange City were a dominant force in their round two bonus point victory over Centrals, as Causer bagged three wickets and played a crucial role with the bat.
Asked how his body felt on Monday morning, he gave an adamant "not good at all."
"I'm still very much injured in certain areas," Causer added.
"The main reason I'm playing this season is we're a bit short on first grade depth. It's lots of fun being out in the field though and it's much better playing than watching."
One of City's craftiest bowlers, Causer was hoping to avoid bowling seam up until the turn of a new calendar.
But after round one hero Jarryd Seib picked up an injury of his own which ruled him out to bowl, it was the vice captain who stood up to fill the gap.
He bowled six overs and finished with figures of 3-18
"Once you get so competitive and everything is warmed up you start thing 'one more, one more'," Causer said.
"Thankfully drinks came and I could wake up to myself."
But even after City skittled the red and blacks for 91, his job was far from over.
With no full time opener in the Warriors line-up, it was Causer and Seib who strode to the crease to begin the run chase.
And what a chase it was.
The pair got the runs inside 11 overs, with Seib the standout with an unbeaten 59 from 41 deliveries.
Causer was no slouch either as he finished 27 not out from 25 balls.
"I feel like I can chew up a few balls and make it easier on our middle order which is our batting strength," he said.
"I don't particularly enjoy it but I do whatever is needed. You always put the team first, that's why we've been so successful."
With first grade enjoying a week off now, Causer will have time to let the body heal in the hope it will be ready for a top of the table clash against Cavaliers.
The Warriors all-rounder isn't getting ahead of himself though, with the belief that any team can come out victorious on any given day.
"It's definitely nice to be on top, but it's only two days into the season so we're not going to get carried away," he said.
"The way this first grade comp is this year, if you've got a couple players out in each first grade team, it can dilute what's in that side you're playing in. Depending on how teams line up, I think there might be a few different results as we go forward."
