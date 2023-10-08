Jarryd Seib has collected career best bowling figures on his return to the Orange City side as they bowled CYMS out for just 84 runs.
Seib claimed 5-21 off seven overs in City's seven wicket win in round one of the BOIDC season at Wade Park on Saturday, October 7.
The 2022/23 runners-up were dismissed in just 22 overs as the City attack of Seib, Ed Morrish (3-26), Tynan Southcombe (1-10) and Shaun Grenfell (1-12) proved too much to handle.
Seib, whose previous best was 5-21 in the 2019/20 season, said he knew he had to step up this season after a year away from Orange.
"We always knew it was going to be me, Ed and Tynan," he said.
"We knew there was going to be a big workload for us and I had to nail my role which I felt yesterday was a good day to have a crack and it worked out.
"Honestly for the first game of the season you can't really get too much better than that to be honest."
In response City took just 19 overs to reach the 84-run target at the loss of three wickets with Grenfell (37 not out) and Morrish (27 not out) the pick of the batsmen.
Seib said it was shot in the arm for the side after pre-season predictions had the Warriors falling short of a finals spot.
"It's a big confidence boost as people were saying we'd finish at the bottom of the ladder so it's a bit of motivation for us," he said.
"We probably thought it would be a bit more difficult so early in the season but it was a very good start from the boys, we clicked and played well. Can't complain too much about that.
'We've been training twice a week for the last month or so. There's a good turnout every week which helps the boys so it's been awesome."
Elsewhere Cavaliers got their title defence off to the best possible start with a 77 run win against St Pat's Old Boys at Riawena Oval and Centrals lost by seven wickets to City Colts.
Rugby Union suffered an unexpected 56-run loss to Bathurst City at Morse Park to round out the first week of fixtures.
